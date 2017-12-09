Pharmasynth is one of the leading companies in the pharmaceutical industry which has started its operations in the year 1984 with two manufacturing units each in Delhi and Haridwar. The company is known beyond manufacturing drugs as the company vision and mission is to make high quality medicines at affordable price to serve the ailing humanity of the society. The company strives to manufacture world class medicines that are affordable by one and all with a patriotic and religious service who need their medicines. The company units have the latest and sophisticated machinery to bring out contamination free products that undergo stringent quality control norms to offer the best to the users. The company regularly focus on their reasch and development to produce new molecules and formulae that can offer cure different types of diseases prevailing in the society. Pharmasynth comes up with their products in patriotic range, ethical range and hospital range manufacturing tablets, ointments, enema, capsules, ear drops, creams, powders etc in various dosage forms suitable for usage. The company ensures quality right from using only quality inputs like raw materials, consumables and packaging materials to bring out zero defect products within affordable price. They focus on manufacturing cost effective final products applying the latest manufacturing process to cut down costs and promote their products for different therapeutic segments.

Pharmasynth Company is also recognised as the best third party manufacturer offering their state of the art manufacturing units to produce drugs for other client companies. In this manner the client companies can easily cut down costs on infrastructure and focus on their core business activities like discovering new formulations and marketing their products in the market. The pharma contract manufacturer services from Pharmasynth are being used by many reputed pharma companies in the country. The company also extends their support for many pharma companies as PCD pharma franchise in the industry. The company has won many rewards and recognition for their commitment and dedication in serving the ailing humanity of the nation on both the national and international platforms. The company also participates in many social and patriotic activities to serve the nation beyond their business interests. With a team of dedicated and honest people working towards the betterment of the society, Pharmasynth comes up with world class medicines in cost effective prices and readily available for everyone who are suffering with various types of ailments in the nation.

Pharmasynth.in is a top most pharmaceutical company in Delhi offers best pharma products in India. We provide quality medicine at affordable price. For more details, please visit us at http://pharmasynth.in/

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725