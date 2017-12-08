December 2017:

Established in Mumbai for over 25 years, Yoube Jewellery is known to be the trendsetter in the field of jewellery and their creations are appreciated by jewellery aficionados, favourite amongst Bollywood personalities, patronized by who’s who will be exhibiting their new line in Andhra Pradesh from 8th to 10th December 2017 at A Convention Center, Vijayawada.

Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydrai, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Amy Jackson, Zareen Khan, Sonal Chauhan, Bhumi Pednekar, Daisy Shah & few others have adorned Yoube Jewellery.

The carefully curated collection features fancy solitaire studs, ear cuffs, chandbalis, jhumkas, multiple finger cocktail rings, stunning bangles, bridal jewellery, sets and daily wear bracelets and statement pieces. They offer solitaire ring, bangles, strings, precious and semi -precious gemstones and are also specialised is customised jewellery.

While offering the best range of designs they focus on value, superior craftsmanship, finest quality white and fancy coloured diamonds, lab certified and works with hallmarked yellow, white and rose gold. Yoube Jewellery feels the most important asset which any jeweller should treasure is their reputation and the trust and faith the clients have in them, it is something they have acquired and built upon since five decades and three generations.

Aakash Barmecha, Creative Director & Jewellery Designer of Yoube Jewellery says, “Design is our USP, that’s what sets us apart from other jewellers and the discerning clients are always looking for exclusive designs in jewellery and we have solid and flexible exchange and buy back policies. They are willing to indulge and invest in the design aspect of jewellery while purchasing a product and their preference is gradually shifting towards investing in diamonds and coloured gemstone rather than just gold. ”

Come take time to revel in the sparkling splendor of our jewels that are designed to be truly timeless.

Date: ​8th – 10th December 2017

Venue: Stall No: 4

A Convention Center, Vijayawada.

​Address: Kasturi Gardens, Brundavan Colony, Labbipet, M. G. Road, Vijayawada

Time: 10:30 am to 7:30 pm

Website: www.youbejewellery.com