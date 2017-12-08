Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the water softening systems market in its latest report titled “Water Softening Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015 – 2025”. According to the report, the global water softening systems market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

Water softening equipment commercially available in the market is classified into salt-based water softeners and salt-free water softeners. Salt-based water softeners operate on the ion-exchange principle while salt-free water softeners are classified on the basis of two types of equipment, namely catalytic softeners and electro-magnetic type water softeners.

Macro-economic factors driving the water softening systems market include increasing number of households and rise in disposable income. Technological advancements in water softener systems and increasing demand for ultra-pure water are major underlying factors anticipated to fuel growth of the water softening systems market between 2015 and 2025. The trend is even more pronounced in emerging economies, such as India, China and Brazil.

Water Softening Systems Market Segmentation

The global water softening systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. The application segment is further sub-segmented into residential, industrial and commercial. On the basis of product type, the market is further sub-segmented into salt-based and salt-free water softening systems. Key regions covered in the report include North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Eastern Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Japan.

From a regional perspective, North America was the largest market for water softening systems, accounting for 32.5% value share of the global water softening systems market value in 2014. This region continues to dominate the market and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period as well.

From an application perspective, the residential and commercial application segments are projected to exhibit CAGR of 6.2% and 5.6%, respectively, in terms of market value, during the forecast period. This is primarily owing to the prevalence of hard water, and increasing utilisation of water softening systems for water treatment in the food processing and beverage industries.

Key driving factors identified in the global water softening systems market include robust growth of the construction and industrial sectors in emerging markets and increasing use of water softening systems in residential applications.

Water Softening Systems Market: Key Players

Key market participants covered in the report include EcoWater Systems LLC, General Electric Company, Culligan International Company, Kinetico Incorporated, Marlo Incorporated, Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd, Pelican Water Systems, Harvey Water Softeners Ltd and BWT AG.

