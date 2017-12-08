Software Defined Security (SDSec) is an approach to compliance and protection that abstracts and decouples controls away from physical elements. Conventional physical data center security architectures are complex and rigid. It has relied on static machine & network identities and devices which are difficult to change and challenging to work with. In contrast, software defined network security is simple to work with. Software defined security is a sister technology of software defined networking. SDSec allows businesses to automate and deploy intrusion detection, network segmentation and other network security controls with software. Furthermore, SDSec works on the logical policies for providing protection. With SDSec, mitigation of risks can be applied close to source of attack. Organizations can alleviate their network from diverting traffic to a central location and allow for dynamic removal and insertion of security points when and where needed. Virtualization of network security applications reduces or eliminates need to deploy and buy specialized vendor appliances. Virtually configuring connection points will replace the traditional vendor specific and resource intensive method of using static pre-configured policies.

Growing market of cloud based infrastructure is expected to drive the software defined security market. Rising concerns among enterprises for security of virtualized infrastructure and growing demand for managing unstructured data are also expected to drive the SDSec market. This approach helps organizations to automate and deploy their network security management. Also, features of SDSec such as working by integration with other technologies such as identity & access management, data loss prevention and other software-defined networking technologies is also expected to favorably drive the software defined security market. However, many companies avoid using software defined security due to lack of industry regulations which is expected to restrain the growth of software defined security market. Also, lack of technical expertise is also restraining the growth of SDSec market. Software defined security is still in its introductory phase and many companies do not know about its usage and benefits which is expected to create opportunity for the growth of SDSec market.

The global software defined security market can be segmented on the basis of architectural principles, deployment model, end user and region. On the basis of architectural principles, the SDSec market can be segmented into abstraction, orchestration, automation, API enablement and automatic scalability. On the basis of deployment model, the market can be segmented into on premise and cloud. Cloud deployment also enables security as a service option for the enterprises. On the basis of end-user, the software defined security market can be classified into telecom service providers, cloud service providers and enterprises.

Geographically, software defined security market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Increased awareness about the potential benefits of software defined security could result in higher adoption within the regions such as North America and Asia Pacific due to the higher number of information technology (IT) operations. Also, strategic forward and backward integrations between the key players is also expected to drive the software defined security market in the region.

Major players in software defined security market with the significant developments are Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., EMC Corporation, VMware Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Ericsson Inc., IBM Corporation and Dell Inc., among others.

