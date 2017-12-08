Rajesh Exports Limited, a global leader in the gold business, has added another jewel to its crown. It has bagged 5th position in the annual edition of ET 500 companies. It’s a big achievement for a company with humble origins, to make an indelible mark in the gold sector. There is no potential substitute to the enormous toil it calls for, and their win has just proved it.

The edition lists top-notch investable companies with good fundamentals and future-ready business models. It’s the dream of every company to feature in this coveted list.

Incorporated in 1989, Rajesh Exports Limited, India’s leading gold manufacturer takes pride in being the only company in the world involved in the entire process of gold refining, manufacturing, and distribution chain.

As the largest processor of gold, the company processes 35% of gold produced in the world. It also has of the world’s biggest active jewellery design database of 29,000 designs, and has developed various innovative technologies and processes for manufacturing Jewellery. The company is one of the lowest cost gold jewellery producers in the world.

Rajesh Exports Limited is backed with the world’s finest gold products manufacturing and R&D facilities, along with extensive marketing network covering entire India and major gold markets of the world. It also made its debut at 423rd position in the Fortune 500 list last year. The company marked its maiden entry in the list as the most revenue generating company.

Within 5 years after its commencement, Rajesh Exports emerged as the top exporter and wholesaler in the country. In 2002, it went on to set one of the largest manufacturing units.

Later, in 2012 the company started its retail chain –Shubh Jewellers. As a part of its expansion plan, Rajesh Exports Limitedstarted spreading all over India, besides making it presence felt in the overseas market.

Holding a position in the annual edition of ET 500 companies is yet another benchmark of success established by Rajesh Exports.

Expressing his gratitude, Rajesh Mehta, the founder Chairman of Rajesh Exports Limited said, “We are very pleased that our company has ranked in the top 5 slot in the annual edition of ET 500 companies. We are humbled by the recognition.”

He added: “It holds a testament to our meticulous approach in ensuring operational excellence and future-ready business model for our company. We all geared to scale newer heights in the times to come”.

“We owe the success of our company to our clients, who have shown unwavering faith in our capabilities and our complete range of products and services. It is a matter of immense pride that over a period of 26 years, Rajesh Exports has emerged as a truly global company. The journey ahead looks extremely promising, ”the jubilant chairman stated.