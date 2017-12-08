Wall Township, NJ – Arthritis is a disease that is extremely common, causing suffering and pain for millions. Dr. Michael E. Rothman, New Jersey’s leading holistic physician, has written a brief article that discusses the causes and some of the possible cures for arthritis. He looks at the different types of arthritis and helps readers understand the root causes of each type.

“Osteoarthritis is often a manifestation of excessive acidity and dehydration within the joints. An autoimmune disease, rheumatoid arthritis is often associated with excessive alkalinity and excess fluid in the joints. Psoriatic arthritis has significant overlap with rheumatoid arthritis, however there may be significant skin involvement with so-called psoriatic lesions. Gouty arthritis and pseudo gout are caused by crystalline deposits within the joints,” the article states.

The article goes on to explain Dr. Rothman’s natural approach to arthritis. By reviewing a patient’s metabolic status and addressing imbalances, he is frequently able to provide relief. In some cases, there is a complete reversal of the disorder, giving the patient back the youthful and pain-free joints they longed for.

“Holistic arthritis treatments provide the best long-term results. You do not have to live with pain and the fear of worsening disability and dependence on medications,” writes Dr. Rothman.

Over the last 20 years, Dr. Michael E. Rothman has dedicated his life to helping his patients understand the “how and why” of their health. He strives to provide the highest quality care utilizing natural, holistic, non-toxic methods. Dr. Rothman has an extensive background in Nutrition, Biochemistry, Physiology and Physics. This NJ holistic doctor is highly respected by his peers and is loved by his patients.

