08, December 2017: The Gay Wedding Guide, the UK’spremier lesbian weddings online guide, has recently announced the release of a new Wedding Checklist that covers a year’s worth of detailed planning for same-sex couples.

The new wedding checklist provides a roadmap to setting a budget, drawing up a guest list, booking the ceremony and reception venues, giving notice of the wedding at the Registry Office, and booking the Registrar, and ends with on-the-day reminders for remembering the rings and making time to bliss out.

“Weddings take a lot of planning, and to help ensure yours runs seamlessly, we’ve put together a month-by-month wedding checklist to help,” explained a spokesperson fromthe award-winning guide, which has featured in prominent British mainstream media, including The Daily Telegraph, BBC, Attitude, Out, and Visit Britain.

This UK wedding checklist is available as a PDF document on the company’s website and can be downloaded at http://thegayweddingguide.co.uk/download-free-wedding-checklist/.

“If you are looking for wedding theme ideas for your gay wedding, then you’ll find our wedding checklist will greatly assist you in planning your wedding,” said the spokesperson.

The printable gay wedding checklist was designed to keep the same-sex bride and groom organized enough so that they can relax on their wedding day. According to the spokesperson, the same-sex wedding checklist has everything couples need to know, with no added stress.

ABOUT THE GAY WEDDING GUIDE:

The Gay Wedding Guide is a one-stop online wedding venue, wedding supplier and wedding ideas resource for everything wedding related. Aimed at the gay community, the site featuresa constantly updated gallery of real gay weddings, some of Britain’s top wedding venues, a directory of wedding photographers and other suppliers, honeymoon suggestions, a wedding fairs calendar and advice, tutorials and inspiration boards. Discover more at thegayweddinguide.co.uk.

For Media Contact:

Organisation: The Gay Wedding Guide

Phone: 020 3286 7073

Email: info@thegayweddingguide.co.uk

Website: http://thegayweddingguide.co.uk/