Uncontrolled growth of abnormal cancerous cells in either of the lungs confirms presence of lung cancer. These abnormal cells undergo rapid division and form tumors andeventually begin affecting the lung’s ability to provide oxygen to the bloodstream. Cancer that originates in the lungs is known as primary lung cancer whereas secondary lung cancer initiates in other parts of the body, metastasizes and reaches the lungs. The mode of treatment of these two types of cancer differs from one another. Lung cancer is number one leading cause of deaths in the U.S. and worldwide. According to National Cancer Institute, in the year 2012, the number of deaths due to lung cancer accounted to around 160,340 cases and there were around 220,160 new lung cancer diagnosis cases. Also, as per World Health Organization (WHO), cancer accounts for around 13% of the global deaths and lung cancer alone results in around 1,370,000 deaths annually.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC) are the two major types of lung cancer classified on the basis of microscopic observation. NSLC accounts for around 80% of the lung cancers whereas SLC accounts for the remaining 20% of the lung cancer cases worldwide. NSLC is further categorized into four types namely, adenocarcinoma, bronchioalveolar, squamous cell carcinoma and large-cell undifferentiated carcinoma. The two major causes of lung cancer are inhalation of carcinogenic substances and genetic predisposition inherited from family members. Tobacco, arsenic, radiations such as X-rays and UV rays and asbestos are some of the examples of carcinogens. Around 87% of lung cancers are associated with inhalation of carcinogens and smoking. On the other hand genetic predisposition either directly causes cancer or increases the chances of developing lung cancer due to exposure to certain environmental factors.

Surgery is the treatment option majorly used to treat non-small cell lung cancer and is usually not preferred for treatment of small lung cancer.There are four types of lung surgery namely pneumonectomy, segmentectomy or wedge resection, lobectomy and sleeve resection. Pneumonectomy is a surgical procedure that includes removal of entire lung, while in segmentectomy, a small wedge shaped piece of lung is excised and in lobectomy the entire cancer affected lobe of the lung is removed. Sleeve resection includes the removal of cancerous part of the bronchus and reconnects the healthy part.

The market for lung cancer holds immense growth potential majorly due to increasing number of lung cancer cases worldwide. Lung cancer surgery market can be segmented on the basis of types of surgeries and devices deployed in the surgery. Also, a detailed geographical landscape of the surgeries can be provided. Robot assisted surgery and minimally invasive surgical procedures (such as video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery) and percutaneous transcatheter surgery (radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation) are some of the surgical procedures adopted to treat lung cancer. The geographical landscape includes the analysis of the lung cancer treatment options across four major geographies namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.

The major factors driving the growth of the market are consistent increase in the number of lung cancer patients worldwide along with increased inhalation of carcinogens such as tobacco and particulates. In addition technological advances and novel surgical approaches (robotic surgery) are a further boost the growth of the market. On the other hand lack of surgical expertise and limited accessibility to novel approaches are some of the factors that might restrain the growth of the market. Covidienplc, Angiodynamics, Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc. and Olympus Corporation are some of the companies competing in this market.

