From start to now!

The Navy SEAL was built to perform under harsh conditions every day. The Luminox Navy Seal 3500 Series Quartz XS.3503 Men’s Watch is a bettered version of the same that offers unrivalled durability with precision timekeeping under the harshest of conditions. You’ll be surprised how well it withstands incredible stress. Any normal, everyday guy in its position would be struck with fear and awe!

A li’l ‘bout this Luminox

Luminox is no stranger to grueling, demanding and contending situations. The Luminox Special Operations Challenge (codenamed L.S.O.C.) finds participants going through physical and mental challenges and exercises, almost same as what the Navy SEALs undergo. Their watches, similarly, must take the poundings of intensity. That will be Luminox! It wins hands down. The Luminox Navy Seal 3500 Series Quartz XS.3503 Men’s Watch, in its 45mm Carbon Compound case and fitted with a unidirectional ratcheting bezel is most suitable for gladiator-sized wrists; with others, it just looks cool.

Materials:

The case matreial aside, the Luminox Navy Seal 3500 Series Quartz XS.3503 Men’s Watch offers a scratch-resistant mineral glass, but it’s tempered! The stainless steel crown got double gaskets to resist water to 200m. The dark color is suitable for times you want to get into stealth modes; the bright markings to enhance visibility when the light is dim. It’s military vibes that dominate its aesthetics and to match up with it, the Luminox Navy Seal 3500 Series Quartz XS.3503 Men’s Watch has been built tough as a nail!

Now to the GAS:

The Luminox Watches uses tiny tritium gas tubes for the lume. These ensure constant illumination that will glow 24/7 for 25 years, from the day the capsule is built. It’s a crucial part of the Luminox DNA! The advantage is:

• No external source required to charge for the glow.

• Doesn’t fade out over the hours.

• Light intensity always stays the same.

• Doesn’t light up the entire watch face, so chances of being spotted in the dark are quite low.

Prime points:

Right from its release, the Luminox Navy Seal 3500 Series Quartz XS.3503 Men’s Watch has been very clear with its purpose and design. Expect no sleekness in its style; you can’t even wear it to a desk regular job. It doesn’t go with office attire.

For outdoor professionals, this is work-wear. Even for factory workers, heavy machine operators and others who are into hard, manual labor! It’s rugged; dependable and lightweight. The Luminox Black OPS Men’s Watch is a companion that feels right at home in outdoors and adventures.

In short:

• Serious yet peppy.

• Works very well for purposes it is built.

• Very easy to read.

• Exceptional materials and built.

