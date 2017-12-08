“IDI Consulting is proud to partner with organizations that have made a difference in the lives of others. We’re happy to support the Toys for Tots program, allowing local underprivileged children experience the joy of Christmas.”

Pittsburgh, PA, December 08, 2017 /PressReleasePing/ – IDI Consulting hosts its third annual Toys for Tots Foundation holiday drive, a holiday gift collection sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps benefitting local less-fortunate youth.

The company participated for the first time during the 2015 holiday season, garnering a generous amount of gift donations. This holiday season, IDI Consulting is collecting new and unwrapped toys in its office at 777 Penn Center East Blvd, Suite 201 Pittsburgh.

IDI Consulting has strong ties to family causes, participating in the local Light The Night Walk earlier this year. This dedication is reinforced by the company’s annual support of Toys for Tots. Managing Partner, William Thomas said of this year’s charitable campaign, “IDI Consulting is proud to partner with organizations that have made a difference in the lives of others. We’re happy to support the Toys for Tots program, allowing local underprivileged children experience the joy of Christmas.”

For more information about the Toys for Tots Foundation’s annual charity, please visit toysfortots.org.

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, New York City and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from IDI Consulting, journalists and analysts may call 412.829.3010. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed.

Press Contact:

William Thomas

IDI Consulting

Pittsburgh, PA 15235

412-829-3010

https://www.idi-net.com/