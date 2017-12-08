Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has appended a first-hand publication to its extensive research database on the zygomatic and petrygoid implants market spread across the globe. The global market for zygomatic and petrygoid implants is a growing market in developing regions because of the rapidly expanding dental industry, an increasing demand for the treatment of diseases such as maxillofacial surgeries, and growing occurrence of common dental diseases among the population. The report provides in-depth analysis and insights of the worldwide market for pterygoid and zygomatic implants. The report also comprises information on factors impacting the market such as opportunities, drivers and restraints. Additionally, the research publication provides details of the overall operational process of pterygoid and zygomatic implants, product offering matrix, traditional implants, and compensation consequences.

Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market: Segmental Analysis

The global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market has been categorized into end user, length of implant, and application.

By the length of implants, the market is divided into 41-50 mm, above 50 mm, upto 30 mm, as well as 31-40 mm. The segment 31-40 mm is expected to hold a major share across the market for zygomatic and pterygoid implants across the world and is anticipated to witness a strong CAGR over the study period.

By application, the zygomatic and pterygoid implants market is bifurcated into maxillary sinuses, severe atrophy of maxillary bone, as well as others. Of these segments, the severe atrophy of maxillary bone segment is projected to hold a large share of the global market.

By end user, the report segments the zygomatic and pterygoid market into multispecialty hospitals and dental clinics. Of these application segments, dental clinics is the largest segment with a high market share and is estimated to witness a strong CAGR over the period of forecast. Most of the patients choose clinics that are equipped with advanced surgical tools that are used during the treatment process. The availability of specialist doctors has increased across the globe, thereby increasing the preference of clinics over hospitals or health centers. The market growth forecast and revenue estimates for each category are provided in this study. This research report also projects the compound annual growth rate for the global market during the 2017-2025 assessment period.

By region, the market for zygomatic and pterygoid implants is categorized into five segments which includes Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, as well as Asia Pacific. The size of the market for every geography has been presented during the forecast period. Also, revenue forecasts across the various zygomatic and pterygoid implants regional markets for the various market segments are mentioned in this report.

Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market: Key Players

Few of the leading companies functioning in the worldwide market for pterygoid and zygomatic implants such as S.I.N. Implant System, Implance, Noris Medical, Straumann Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Silimed, Titaniumfix, and Southern Implants, among others are profiled in this extensive market study. The top players are reviewed in terms of their product portfolio, financial overview, company overview, current development and business strategies.

