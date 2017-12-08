Global Smartphone 3D Camera Market By Technology

According to a new report Global Smartphone 3D Camera Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Smartphone 3D Camera market is expected to attain a market size of $4.6billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 51.1% during the forecast period.

Smartphone 3D camera is a fast growing technology which offers advanced features such as enhanced picture and video quality for smartphones. The 3D camera technology uses depth sensors to accurately sense movements of the object while capturing 3D images.

The most common smartphone 3D camera technologies today are stereoscopic and time-of-flight. The stereoscopic 3D camera technology holds the major market share due to reliability and cost-effectiveness. Stereoscopic camera has two or more lenses with separate image sensors allowing the camera to create a binocular vision of the object. Additionally, time-of-flight 3D camera technology segment is anticipated to be fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period, owing to its affordability.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue generating segment in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 51.4% during the forecast period.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Smartphone 3D Camera market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely Toshiba Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation and Infineon Technologies AG.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-smart-phone-3D-camera-market/

