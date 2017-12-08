According to a new report Global Integration Platform as a Service Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Integration Platform as a Service is expected to attain a market size of $4.5billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 44.3% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the Integration Platform as a Service market are raising adoption of cloud infrastructure and mobile applications, and rapidly growing demand from Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), largely due to the increasing need optimize business process efficiency and transparency.

The Integration Platform as a Service market has been segmented into service type, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region. The application integration service segment is anticipated to grow the fastest with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud service orchestration segment held the maximum market share in 2016 within the iPaaS market.

The media and entertainment vertical due to its enormous potential is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the help of iPaaS, media and entertainment companies are building new and better ways to enhance their digital supply chain, and at the same time reducing operational costs.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Integration Platform as a Service have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, CA, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Informatica Corporation., Mulesoft, Inc., SnapLogic, Inc. and Celigo, Inc.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-integration-platform-as-a-service-market/

Global Integration Platform as a Service Market Segmentation

By Type

Cloud Service Orchestration

Data Transformation

API Management

Data Integration

Real Time Monitoring & Integration

B2B & Cloud Integration

Managed Services

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Vertical

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

Telecom & IT

Education

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America Integration Platform as a Service Market

U.S. Integration Platform as a Service Market

Canada Integration Platform as a Service Market

Mexico Integration Platform as a Service Market

Rest of North America Integration Platform as a Service Market

Europe Integration Platform as a Service Market

Germany Integration Platform as a Service Market

U.K. Integration Platform as a Service Market

France Integration Platform as a Service Market

Russia Integration Platform as a Service Market

Spain Integration Platform as a Service Market

Italy Integration Platform as a Service Market

Rest of Europe Integration Platform as a Service Market

Asia-Pacific Integration Platform as a Service Market

China Integration Platform as a Service Market

Japan Integration Platform as a Service Market

India Integration Platform as a Service Market

South Korea Integration Platform as a Service Market

Singapore Integration Platform as a Service Market

Malaysia Integration Platform as a Service Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Integration Platform as a Service Market

LAMEA Integration Platform as a Service Market

Brazil Integration Platform as a Service Market

Argentina Integration Platform as a Service Market

UAE Integration Platform as a Service Market

Saudi Arabia Integration Platform as a Service Market

South Africa Integration Platform as a Service Market

Nigeria Integration Platform as a Service Market

Rest of LAMEA Integration Platform as a Service Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

CA, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Informatica Corporation.

Mulesoft, Inc.

SnapLogic, Inc.

Celigo, Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Integration Platform as a Service Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports-

Asia-Pacific Integration Platform as a Service Market (2016-2022)

Europe Integration Platform as a Service Market (2016-2022)

North America Integration Platform as a Service Market (2016-2022)

Lamea Integration Platform as a Service Market (2016-2022)