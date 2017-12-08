Emami Limited, one of the leading FMCG companies in India, has announced a strategic investment in Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd (“Helios”) with an acquisition of 30% equity stake for an undisclosed consideration. Helios owns the fast-growing male grooming brand “The Man Company”. The equity stake will be acquired by December 31, 2018 through infusion of required funds in Helios.

“The Man Company”(TMC) offers a head-to-toe range of premium men’s grooming products in Bath & Body, Beard management, Shaving & Perfumes category. The products are currently sold online majorly through the company’s own website – www.themancompany.com. All the products are based on premium essential oils and are free of harmful chemicals.

The acquisition of stake by Emami is significant as it marks the company’s entry in the fast growing online male grooming segment.

Male grooming products are becoming increasingly popular and the market is witnessing a rapid growth. Indian Men are becoming more & more conscious about their looks and they want to look well groomed and physically more appealing to get more attention and stand out in a clutter. The segment offers a huge headroom for innovation & growth. Emami is currently present in the male grooming segment through its brands Fair and Handsome and HE.

Mr Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami Ltd said, “We are very happy to announce this exciting partnership with Helios. We are quite impressed with the founders & their passion to make this business a success since its inception. Rapidly growing male grooming portfolio supported by digital marketing & online sales is an emerging growth segment in the FMCG space. This investment is in line with the company’s strategy of leveraging online opportunities brought about by rapid digitalisation which is the future and will also help us to be present in the premium end of growing male grooming segment. ”

Commenting on the development, Mr Hitesh Dhingra, Co-founder & MD, Helios Lifestyle said, “Male grooming segment is hugely untapped in India. Barring few categories like fragrances, men end up using products meant for women. The space is being disrupted by start-ups globally using Digital medium as a platform for marketing and distribution. Within short span of time, TMC has

become a key player in online men’s grooming segment in India and with the strategic association with Emami, we have found a perfect partner to help us accelerate our growth and take our brand to a new level”

“It is exciting to have Emami come on board as a strategic partner, who not only has very deep industry experience, but also believes in our vision to make The Man Company a global brand” added Rohit Chawla, Co-founder, Helios Lifestyle.

Mr Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami Ltd. further added, “With the growing demand of men’s grooming products, many of the start-ups entered the male grooming segment in the last two years. However, they focus mainly on beard or any specific grooming segment of men. TMC is different from them as it provides complete product portfolio for men by offering head-to-toe range of grooming products.”