Dental computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing, or CAD-CAM is the automation technology that helps in dental restoration. CAD/CAM supplements earlier technologies that were used for these dental resolutions by increasing the speed of design and manufacturing, increasing the suitability and easiness of the design, construction, and insertion procedures. This technology have made restorations possible that otherwise would have not been feasible. Other goals include sinking unit cost and making restorations affordable.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-cad-cam-market.html

The current surge in the demand for dental cosmetic surgeries is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The expenditure on cosmetic dentistry has amplified since the past few years. Within this division, non-metallic inlays or onlays held a large share. Teeth whitening is the most pursued procedure, while tooth-colored crowns, tooth-colored inlays, veneers, tooth-colored onlays, and bonding are the prime contributors to the surgery segment. Development in the healthcare sector has led to the increase in life expectancy of the global population; hence, there is a growth in the aging population around the globe. This factor is likely to push the demand for computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing into a positive growth trajectory.

One of the major restraint of the market is the cost. Emergence of new technologies coupled with lack of skilled workforce are the major factors responsible for the high cost of computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing. However, growth in intra-oral scanners and open architecture solutions will foster the overall market for computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing. Moreover, growing awareness about health problems coupled with significant adoption of automation technology, will lead to high growth of the computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing market in the coming years.

The global market for computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing can be segmented according to product type, end-users, and geography. Based on type, the market can be trifurcated into chair side CAD/CAM systems, digital imprisoning systems, and others. Chair side systems held a significant market share among the types, primarily due to ease of use of the system.

On the basis of end-user, the global CAD/CAM market can be divided into dental clinics, dental hospitals, dental companies, and others. Among these, dental hospitals held the maximum market share. For undergoing surgery, dental patients perceive hospitals to be safer and well protected coupled with increased availability of doctors; hence, the high market share of the segment.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19763

On the basis of region, the global computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held a significant market share. This is mainly due to the US, which is the leading player in the global dental healthcare market. Moreover, higher incidences of dental caries, high patient awareness, and developed healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, will foster the overall growth of the market. Europe held the second largest share of the computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing market. Asia Pacific is poised to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period due to growth in the aging population, as well as rise in disposable income in this region.

The competitive landscape in this market is likely to increase in the future due to the advancements in technology, rise in product extensions, and upsurge in the edentulous population. Moreover, increase in the elderly population across the globe will encourage new players to enter this market, thereby intensifying competition. Some of the key players in the market are Danaher, Align Technology, Zimmer-Biomet, Planmeca, Dentsply Sirona, and Hexagon. Other notable companies are CIMsystem, exocad, 3Shape, Dental Wings, Straumann, Amann Girrbach, Enhanced Geometry Solutions (EGS), Jensen Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent, and Schütz Dental.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com