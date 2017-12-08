Market Highlights:

Data management platform is an intelligent form of a data warehouse. It collects the data from sources like mobile apps, mobile web, CRM, social networks, and stores that data and provides the useful information for the users such as ad agencies, marketers and publishers. The data management platform is majorly used to expand the audience segmentation by understanding the structure of audience by device, application and environment of usage to increase the effectiveness of the audience engagements. This is also to monitor the ad campaign strategies to identify the points of conversion and also to personalize the campaigns to increase the effectiveness.

The Data Management Platform also benefits the end users to analyze the data and match the consumers across various devices. It also helps the marketers to increase the conversion at each stage.

The major factor for the growth of the Data Management Platform Market is for the marketers and agencies to get the detailed information about the customer to create personalized and strategically driven ads for higher conversion rates, ROI and customer retention. The data management platform includes many of the features such as data collection, data classification, data analysis, data transfer and scalability allowing the users to target the clients anytime and anywhere to make the real time and long term campaigns. Some of the advanced features that Data management Platform offers is Tag Management, Audience segmentation, media integration, campaign analysis, and audience analytics.

Major Key Players:

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Adobe Systems Inc (U.S.)

KBM Group LLC (U.S.)

Rocket Fuel, Inc (U.S.)

Krux Digital Inc (U.S.)

Lotame Solutions Inc (U.S.)

Turn Inc (U.S.)

Neustar, Inc (U.S.)

SAS Institute (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Cloudera Inc (U.S.)

Informatica (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The market for Data management Platform is segmented under North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Among these, North America is estimated to dominate the market following Asia pacific.

This is majorly due to rise in the online customer and internet usage. As growth in technological advancements, the rise of connected devices increase the usage of data sharing across different platforms. Also due to the rise in the cloud services, the majority of data management platform will be cloud based.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Data Management Platform market into Data Type, Data Source, End – Users, and region.

Data Type

First Party Data

Second Party Data

Third Party Data

Data Source

Web Analytics Tools

Mobile Web

Mobile Apps

CRM Data

POS Data

Social Network

Others

End – User

Ad Agencies

Marketers

Publishers

Region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the world.

Intended Audience

Retailers

Research firms

Software Developers

IT enablers

Database providers

Cloud service providers

Media agencies

Advertising agencies

Telecommunication companies

