An outside view:

Sports watches from Casio are hard to beat! Sure, many among the upper range Swiss brands create them but truth is: Very few – even among the wealthy – put them to real use. They are too precious for that; what Casio delivers is equally – if not more – durable and reliable at a fraction of that price. The Casio Analog Digital Tough Solar AQ-S800WD-1EVDF Mens Watch is quite a fine and bright – if not striking – example.

The Youth series is a step down in bulkiness from the G-Shock, while offering almost all the attributes within a slimmer profile and becoming a more urban-friendly watch. The young who are not undergoing any special professional training outdoors will be delighted with the Casio Analog Digital Tough Solar AQ-S800WD-1EVDF Mens Watch. It’s not awkwardly rugged for normal daily use in the city but stylish and trendy in its own way. Great features and greater visibility, it’s a viewer watch that’s almost feather-light.

Looking deeper:

This is a new-age watch with technology to tell you not just the time, but an array of other useful functions that can be widely used in a modern, urban life. World Time is one, the 1/100th-second stopwatch measuring both elapsed and split time is the next; followed by two countdown timers, five daily alarms, day (6 language options), date, hourly chime, a power indicator (helps to realize how much Sun-time is due) and power-saving. The Tough Solar powering system is Casio’s own trick. It is equipped to store 10 months worth of charge; with power-saving mode on, it can be stretched to almost two years.

The full auto-calendar set to year 2099. The time can be viewed either in 12 or a 24-Hour format. You have the option to turn the button operation tone silent.

At an approximate case-size of 47.6 × 42 × 10.6mm, it is too large for limp wrists. The case is made from high density polymer composite and roofed with a mineral crystal. The stainless steel bracelet brings a sharp and rugged – powerfully assertive contrast, defining a territory where the rough engineers for the rugged.

The Neobrite lume of the Casio Edifice Analog Watches definitely aids night vision but so does the amber LED. It can be programmed to glow for varying spans, with an afterglow to fade out viewing instead of a sharp snap.

Those who are into interval training; running business in different time zones; in labs and workshops, tracks or shooting ranges shall find the Casio Analog Digital Tough Solar AQ-S800WD-1EVDF Mens Watch an easy tool to carry along.

No, let’s make that the tool-of-the-trades!

Bottom line: This Casio Youth series watch is good for both sports and a daily use. Even for daily, sports use. Strong enough to handle worst of abuses and a design great enough to qualify as a modern urban wear, the Casio G-Shock Tough Solar Mens Watch is always reliable as a beautiful, stylish combination between fashion and technology.