Mumbai: Anchoring is a lesser known and largely undocumented career option, but it has slowly been picking up momentum as new trends and several opportunities are discovered in this field. Regardless of the size of the event; every organization or event planner is on the look-out for an entertaining anchor who can engage the audience. It could include an array of events like media seminars, corporate launches, get-together or small events at a mall. Whatever the event may be, it is the anchor that ties it together and makes it come alive

AK Rahman, one of the best & busiest anchors in India, who is booked for most of the events around New Year’s said, ‘there is a high demand for anchors ahead of New Year bash and everybody is looking for a good anchor. This is the time when people focus less on budget and look out for the availability of the best option for their event.’

In the corporate ecosystem, people are opting for a more thought out approach and putting great efforts to create a better work environment to keep their clients happy and pleased. Most of the organizations believe that celebrations are a good way to gratify their employees and clients. In order to make these events worthy, an anchor plays a pivotal role.

The bigwigs of Bollywood like the Khans, Kumars and the Kapoors also actively participate in opportunities to anchor for award shows, reality shows, corporate events and many more.

Many people are opting anchoring/hosting as a lucrative career option and due to the rise in demand, they are quitting their jobs to pursue their creative interests in Media and Anchoring.

AK Rahman is a versatile artist and in the business of talking for more than 12 years. He is well versed in more than 9 languages and has done over 3000 corporate shows in India & over 40 cities abroad.

AK has won many prestigious awards like LIVE Quotient Awards (LQA), Indiabulls Awards, Inspire Awards, Max Life Awards, BNP Paribas Awards and has hosted many esteemed events like The Green Rendezvous at Athens, The League of Legends in London, The Achievers Club in Lisbon.