For majority of the industries around the globe alpha olefins are common feedstock. The major applications of these compounds are comonomer for polyolefin production, synthetic lubricant production, as surfactant in detergent production and crude oil refining, and also used as drilling machinery fuel in oil & gas exploration. Alpha Olefins production has two routes, one is by the catalytic oligomerization of ethylene and the other is by fishcer-tropsch processes to produce C4-C20+ long chain linear olefin compounds. Alpha Olefins are end products from the petroleum refineries. So, the entire global market of these compounds are reliant on the global volume figures of crude oil processing. The important factors which propel the Alpha Olefins Market are surging in oil & gas exploration and oil extraction activities which propel the Alpha Olefins use as drilling machinery fuel in these activities, increasing demand for alpha olefins which are integral parts in manufacturing synthetic lubricants and these are used in passenger vehicles, transport vehicles and industrial mechanical machinery and also increasing investments on research activities owing to further commoditize the Alpha Olefins products for daily use in many applications. Alpha Olefins are majorly used in the production of polyolefin comonomer which is in turn used in the manufacture of HDPE and LLDPE pipes. These pipes have major applications in of huge government construction projects as well as residential pipe lining construction purposes which is increasing in the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization coupled with increasing disposable income in emerging economies is predicted to have a positive impact in the growth of the Alpha Olefins. Furthermore, Alpha Olefins are used in the production of surfactants which is an intermediate in the manufacture of soaps and detergents. Increasing population coupled with increasing demand for basic amenities such as soaps and detergents is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth Global Alpha Oiefins Market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4877

Market Segmentation:

The Global Alpha Olefins Market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into 1-butene, 1-hexene, 1-octene, 1-decene and others. On the basis of application, the alpha olefins market is categorized into polyolefin comonomer, plasticizer, lubricant, surfactant, drilling machinery fuel, and others. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the assessment period, 2017 to 2023 due to increasing construction projects in this region. The demand for alpha olefins is predicted to surge in numerous countries of the Asia Pacific such as China, India, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea due to increased pipes production which is anticipated to fuel the alpha olefin market. North American alpha olefins market is predicted to observe a huge growth on account of high alpha olefin consumption in order to produce synthetic lubricants which is major application of alpha olefins compounds, increasing alpha olefins production capacities, and rising economic growth rate. In Europe, the demand for alpha olefins is predicted to grow in various countries such as Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, France, and Russia on account of increasing expenditure in innovation and growing purchasing power of consumers. Moreover, presence of major automobile manufacturers specifically in Germany is expected to give a new impetus to the market growth. Latin American countries such as Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil are also predicted to witness substantial growth owing to increasing consumer spending on passenger cars as well as involvement of new technologies and inventions in alpha olefins.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Alpha Olefins Market are Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Netherlands), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (U.S.), Ineos Group Limited (U.K), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Sasol Limited (South Africa), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia), Qatar Chemical Company Ltd. (Qatar), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (Japan) among others.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/alpha-olefins-market-4877

Key Points from Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Alpha Olefins Market

6 Market Trends

7. Global Alpha Olefins Market by Type

8. Global Alpha Olefins Market by Application

9. Global Alpha Olefins Market by Region

10. Company Landscape

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.1.3 Financial Updates

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.2.3 Financial Updates

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 Ineos Group Limited

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.3.3 Financial Updates

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 SABIC

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.4.3 Financial Updates

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 Sasol Limited

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.5.3 Financial Updates

11.5.4 Key Developments

12. Conclusion

Make an Enquiry before buying @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4877

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com