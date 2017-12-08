Ray Titus, Marketing and Strategy Professor at Alliance School of Business, Alliance University, talks about ways the F&B industry can overcome manpower crunch.

As India’s F&B industry gears up for unprecedented growth, it is facing a manpower crisis, which is difficult to overcome. Talking about the factors responsible for the manpower crunch, Ray Titus, Professor at Alliance University said, “Too few people are being trained for the industry; many of those who have received training, choose greener pastures. This is in spite of the fact that all this while, a new hotel or restaurant is being started almost every week.”

“Manpower scarcity and poaching are the biggest challenges of the industry. Bangalore has over 2 lakh employees in the restaurant industry. Attrition rate is the highest, averaging at about 35-50%,” says Ray Titus, who notes that the ‘country house butler’ style management no longer works.

According to the Marketing and Strategy Professor, manpower crunch that the hospitality industry is currently facing, could only be overcome through employee retention. “With high attrition rates and low supply rates of skilled individuals, the only way out is through making the most of what we have. Retaining existing employees could be a good start,” he said.

On being asked about what measures would he suggest for improving employee retention, Professor Titus said, “Restaurants need to have loyal and competent workers. Employing new-age activities and valuing staff to ensure smooth functioning could be of great help in these aggressive times. There is a need to replace the existing culture of ‘command and control’ for team building.

He cites the example of Bengaluru, where a lot of F&B ventures have roped in some unconventional policies to ensure their workers don’t stray. The tables have turned. Restaurant owners are going beyond paying just salaries to woo their employees.

The Smoke Co. is organizing a vineyard trip to Nashik for its staff. Back home, employees have a laundry service for uniforms, independent lockers and state-of-the-art washrooms with shower facility. General Manager Benedict Tershies, who has spent 16 years in the F&B space, says, “Way back, we were considered cheap labor. With the industry booming, getting jobs is easier now. If you want the best people to stay with you, you have to be the best with them.”

Some owners have even went ahead to empower employees with a sense of ownership. For instance, the hostess at Big Brewsky — who dreams of becoming a guitarist − has been given a chance to fulfill her passion by playing at the restaurant. A cleaner at Sriracha in UB City is now a junior cook. The restaurant also gives its non-cooking staff a chance to present a dish. “Some have made it to our festival and special menus,” told Chef Vikas Seth.

Formulating a social calendar is another way. For instance, eatery 1Q1 has marked dates for cricket, football and carom sessions, along with organizing a cooking competition for its non-kitchen staff. Supporting the initiative, Alliance University Professor Ray Titus said, “Most of the people working in Bengaluru’s F&B industry are migrants. They work for about 14 hours a day and six days a week. If there is no relief, frustration will rise, and they will look for happiness elsewhere. Reward them to retain them. It’s as simple as that.”

It’s reported that the attrition rate in the hospitality industry is increasing by 10% every year. Hopefully, if more companies adopt such team-building practices, the exodus can be stopped.