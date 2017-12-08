Market Highlights:

The global action camera market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The Action Camera market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above mentioned factors. The players in the Action Camera Market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

Major Key Players:

Drift (U.S.)

Garmin (U.S.)

GoPro (U.S.)

iON (U.S.)

Rollei (Germany)

Sony (Japan)

TomTom (Netherlands)

Olympus (Japan)

Veho (England)

Regional Analysis:

The global action camera market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Academic segment of action camera market globally drives the market majorly due to increasing popularity of social networking site, and advance technology devices.

The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years due to the booming tourism industry globally. It is due to the rising income of individuals globally and increasing affordability of technology products globally. It gives willingness push to action camera market in future prospective.

The global action camera market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

North America region hold the largest share of the total action camera market in terms of revenue. It is due to the presence of some leading action camera providers in the region. Drift (U.S.), Garmin (U.S.), GoPro (U.S.), iON (U.S.) are some leading industry participants located in U.S. Recently, in September 2017, GoPro has launched new action cameras to bring 4K and 360-video to the mainstream. As compare to other regions, people in North America are more sports enthusiasts and high technology adoption is expected to grow the action camera market at fast pace. Europe is expected to show an impressive raise in the growth of global action camera consumption due to increased adoption of technology.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increasing awareness about smart gadgets and advance technology products. Booming tourism industry in Asia Pacific is expected to grow the action camera market at fast pace.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Action Camera into technology, distribution channel, end-user and region.

By Technology

Ultra HD action camera

Full HD action camera

HD action camera

SD action camera

By Distribution Channel

Online Sales

Retail Sales

By End-users

Personal

Professional

By Region

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest Of Asia Pacific

Intended Audience

Operating system providers

Training center

Schools

Manufacturers

Software Developers

Sensor providers

