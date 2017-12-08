Conference series takes pleasure in inviting the scientific community across the globe to attend the 6th International Conference on Advanced Clinical Research and Clinical Trials during September 10-11, 2018 at Zurich, Switzerland with a motto to Encouraging World towards conducting Clinical Research and Clinical Trials.

The gathering will address sustainable developments in the area of Clinical Research, Clinical Trials, while laying emphasis on innovative methodologies in Clinical Research and Trials. Clinical Research 2018 will be the best venue for academicians, researchers and interested parties to discuss proposals and advancements in Clinical Research Conduct

Glimpses of Clinical Research 2017: David A Pearce, Executive Vice President of Research, Sanford Research, USA; Dave Anderson, CEO & Founder Syte Logix, Inc., USA; Steven H Shaha, Principal & CEO Institute for Integrated Outcomes, USA; Tanguy Jerome, Nestle Research Center, Switzerland; Stefan Franzen, Register Centre Västra Götaland, Sweden; Minoru Gotoh, Nippon Medical School, Japan; Lynda Spelman, Veracity Clinical Research, Australia and many More…

Clinical Research 2018 Conference will encourage Young Researcher’s Forum, scientists and the researchers in their early stage of career graph to widely discuss their outcome so as to enrich and develop the idea. The ‘Best Poster Award’ is meant to encourage students in taking active part in the International Science platform to sharpen their skills and knowledgebase.

The important tracks that are part of Clinical Research 2018 includes Innovations in Pre-clinical Research, Design of Clinical Studies and Trials, Conducts of Clinical Trials, Oncology Clinical Research, Clinical Trials on Different Diseases, Clinical Trials in Developing Countries, Future of Clinical Trials, Bioethics and Quality Regulation, Innovations in Clinical Trials, Clinical and Medical Case Reports, Clinical Data Management and Statistics, Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety, Clinical Nursing Research and Many more..

Clinical Research 2018 is comprised of 20 tracks and 92 sessions designed to offer comprehensive sessions that address current issue. For more scientific sessions and abstract submission, please visit: http://clinicalresearch.pharmaceuticalconferences.com/call-for-abstracts.php

The Abstracts that are accepted for presentation are published in the proceedings of the Journals like Journal of Clinical Trials, Journal of Clinical Case Reports and Journal of Clinical Research & Bioethics.

Grab the opportunity to participate by registering through flowing link: http://clinicalresearch.pharmaceuticalconferences.com/registration.php

