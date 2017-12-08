18th Annual Pharmaceutical and Chemical Analysis Congress

Theme: Pioneering Expansion in the World of Pharmaceutical Chemical Analysis

Date: November 05-06, 2018

Conference Venue: Madrid, Spain

Conference Series is delighted to invite you to attend the 18th Annual Pharmaceutical Chemical Analysis Congress, one of its remarkable Pharmaceutical conferences, to be held during November 05-06, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. This Pharma Analysis 2018 Conference includes a wide range of Keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations, Symposia, Workshops, Exhibitions and Career development programs.

The Pharma Analysis 2018 anticipates participants, renowned speakers and eminent delegates across the globe to be attending the conference to share their valuable presentation and galvanize the scientific community. Scientific people from all over the globe focused on learning about emerging technologies about Pharma Analysis. This is a best globalised opportunity to reach the largest assemblage of participants from the scientific community and research.

This Pharma Analysis 2018 emphasizing on recent areas of more optimized research techniques like experimental design, Chemo metrics, chromatography, electrophoresis, Qualitative and Quantitative analysis and also in forensics, medicine, science and engineering.

Conduct presentations, distribute information, meet with current and potential scientists, make a splash with new drug research developments, and receive name recognition at this 2-days event. World renowned speakers and the most recent techniques, developments, the newest updates in Pharma Analysis are hallmarks of this conference.

Target Audience: Our Organization would be privileged to welcome the:

• Noble laureates

• Pharmaceutical Researchers

• Pharmaceutical Industry Professionals (CEOs, MDs, Directors)

• Academicians (Professors, Deans, Directors,)

• Pharmaceutical Associations and Societies

• Young Researchers and Students

• Post –Doctoral

