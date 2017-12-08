Conference series takes pleasure in inviting the scientific community across the globe to attend the 15th Annual European Pharma Congress during May 07-09, 2018 at Frankfurt, Germany with a motto to Discover and Explore the Future of Pharma.

The gathering will address Pharmaceutical Research in the area of Pharmaceutical manufacturing, while laying emphasis on innovative methodologies in pharmaceutical and food manufacturing. Pharma Europe 2018 will be the best venue for Research Associate, Research Scientist, Directors, CEO’s of Pharmaceutical Organizations, Supply Chain companies, Bio-informatics Professionals, Noble laureates in Health Care and Medicine, Quality Assurance Specialist, Market research Analyst, Associate Product Manager, Product Manager, Strategy Director, Business Development Manager, Pharmacists, Deans, Students, Professors, Researchers, and Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences from Universities and Medical Colleges.

Previous Speakers:

Solomon Habtemariam, University of Greenwich, UK; Anna Szemik-Hojniak, University of Wroclaw & University of Applied Sciences-Walbrzych, Poland; Hussam AS Murad, King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia; Arik Dahan, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel; Irina Ermolina, De Montfort University, UK; Jitka Rychlíčková, Hospital Na Bulovce, The Czech Republic; Tuba Aydin, Agri Ibrahim Cecen University, Turkey; Maria A Miteva, University Paris Diderot, France; Khalid Awad Al-Kubaisi, University of Gloucestershire, UK; Tuba Aydin, Agri Ibrahim Cecen University, Turkey.

Pharma Europe 2018 Conference will encourage Young Researcher’s Forum, scientists and the researchers in their early stage of career graph to widely discuss their outcome so as to enrich and develop the idea. The ‘Best Poster Award’ is meant to encourage students in taking active part in the International Science platform to sharpen their skills and knowledgebase.

The important tracks that are part of Pharma Europe 2018 includes Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry, Pharmacological Sciences, Drugs and Regulations, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Types of Pharmaceutical Formulations, Nanotechnology, Novel Drug Delivery Systems, Pre-formulation Studies, Bio-Pharmaceutics, Bioinformatics, Genetics & Genetic Engineering, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Radiopharmaceuticals, Pharma Companies, Hospital Pharmacy, Industrial Pharmacy, Ethics in Pharmacy, Pharma Consulting & Services

The Abstracts that are accepted for presentations are published in the proceedings of the Journals like Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs: Open Access, Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Journal of Pharmaceutics & Drug Delivery Research.

