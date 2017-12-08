Conference Series Ltd invites all the participants from all over the world to attend ‘10th World Congress on Medicinal Chemistry’ during June 14-15, 2018 at Barcelona, Spain, The main theme of the conference is Focus on present and future techniques and development in Medicinal Chemistry and Drug design which includes the prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations, Video Presentations and Exhibitions.

Medicinal Chemistry is a global platform to discuss and learn about Medical research Advances in Medicinal Chemistry, Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry, Recent trends in Drug Design and Drug Development, Computational Chemistry, Pharmacology, Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Biology, Anticancer agents in Medicinal Chemistry, Bio organometallic Chemistry and Toxicology, Biopharmaceuticals and Radiopharmaceuticals, Pharmaceutical Industry Trends, Pharmacotoxicology. Conference Series Ltd Conferences has taken the initiation to gather the world class experts both from academic and industry in a common platform.