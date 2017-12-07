Independent analyst report recognizes SumTotal’s technology investment in the user experience

Pune, December 7, 2017 — SumTotal, a Skillsoft Group company and the leading provider of talent and learning solutions, today announced that Nucleus Research recognized the company for the third year in a row as a “Leader” in the 2017 Talent Management Technology Value Matrix.

This year’s Talent Management Technology Value Matrix focused on solutions that provide technology capabilities for talent management. The Value Matrix provides an assessment of the market and indicates the functionality and usability of a solution.

“Over the past year, SumTotal has succeeded in combining talent management and workforce management (WFM) with learning technology and content—specifically, bringing WFM, talent management, learning and recruiting onto one platform,” said Brent Skinner, principal analyst at Nucleus Research. “The solution is among the few that offer the full breadth of human capital management (HCM), from WFM through talent management, including learning.”[i]

The report highlighted this fall’s revamp of the SumTotal Talent Expansion Suiteto include innovations in gamification, reporting and analytics, and social platform integration and stated that this was a key indication of SumTotal’s momentum. SumTotal customers can now easily integrate third-party social media solutions like Yammer. For learning, the system now accommodates the aggregation of content from third parties and massive open online courses (MOOCs). This content aggregation allows users to find and learn from content wherever they want. Another significant new enhancement is support for the Experience API (xAPI), which enables customer tracking, reporting and analytics for learning experiences that occur outside of the LMS.

“Nucleus Research’s recognition of SumTotal as a leader in talent management validates the significant investment we have made to deliver a market leading world-class platform,” said Bill Donoghue, chairman and CEO of the Skillsoft Group.“Bringing all the HCM components into one suite, and the versatility to deploy in public or private cloud or on premise made our proposition truly unique and focuses on delivering the desired outcomes for all of the markets.”

