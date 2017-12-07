The Latest Comprehensive Industry research study titled, “Silver Wound Dressings Market by Products, Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025” published by Crystal Market Research

Skin is an organ which protects the body from the external factors such as bacteria and viruses. Lacerations, surgical wounds, cuts and burns are skin injuries. Laceration is a wound that is produced by tearing of tissue or skin. Laceration can be short or long, wide or narrow and deep or shallow. The cause of laceration is object hitting the skin. Surgical wound is a cut made by a cutting instrument during surgery. Surgical wounds are of different sizes and they are made in sterile environment. They are either closed or left open to heal. The signs and symptoms of surgical wounds are fever, redness, swelling and increased pain at infected area. There are four classes of surgical wounds, namely, class I, class II, class III, and class IV. Class I wounds are clean wounds which show no indications of inflammation or infection. They involve vascular system or skin. Class II wounds are clean contaminated wounds. They involve respiratory and gastrointestinal wounds. Class III wounds are contaminated wound and arise due to outside objects coming in contact with the wound. Class IV wounds are dirty contaminated wounds. They involve wounds exposed to fecal matter. Cut is another skin injury, which is a closed or an open wound on the skin. Cuts can be caused by sharp objects tearing the skin tissue. Burns are injuries to the skin caused by sunlight, radiation, or any form of heat. Symptoms of burns are large blisters, redness, and swelling.

Silver Wound Dressings Market Segmentation:

By Type:

• Silver Plated Nylon Fiber Dressings

• Nano Crystalline Silver Dressings

• Silver Alginate Dressings

• Silver Nitrate Dressings

• Hydro fiber Silver Dressings

• Others

By Treatment:

• Burns

• Lacerations and Cuts

• Ulcers

• Surgical Wounds

• Skin Grafts

• Others

By Region:

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o United Arab Emirates

o Other

