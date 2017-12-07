Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) December 7, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently announced a new distribution agreement with Churod Electronics, a relay manufacturer founded in 2006 with over 1,000 part numbers.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, recognized his team members for their efforts in completing the new global distribution agreement, which will further expand the company’s huge portfolio of electronic components and products for its global customer base.

Churod Electronics specializes in designing, manufacturing and marketing a variety of relay products. Their products are broadly used in home appliances, transportation, industrial and new energy applications.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, founded the company in 1968, which ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

For more information about Future Electronics and access to the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, including industry-leading products from Churod Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###