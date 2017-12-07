Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Information by Backing Material (Paper, PVC, Polypropylene, and others) by Product (Masking, Carton Sealing, Electrical, Double-sided, and others) by Application (Healthcare, Packaging, Construction, Manufacturing, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Growth in healthcare and medical are the key drivers of pressure sensitive tapes market. With increasing health risks and diseases, the demand for medical products have gone, which in turn induces the market for pressure sensitive tapes globally. In emerging economies like India, Malaysia and Indonesia, there is increased health awareness and government initiatives which fuels the market for sensitive tapes used in medical and healthcare sector. Furthermore the increased application across the sectors such as food & beverages, packaging, construction, automotive has led to the growth pressure sensitive tapes.

Regional Analysis of Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market

APAC dominates the global pressure sensitive tapes market with its fastest growing market worldwide. The region is expected to show rapid growth in healthcare and construction sectors leading to a fast growing pressure sensitive tapes market. The increased government initiatives to improve medical & healthcare sector further fuels this market.

However, North America holds an impressive market share of pressure sensitive market and is expected to grow rapidly over 2017-2022. It is followed by Europe Which is expected to Grow at moderate CAGR throughout forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of global pressure sensitive tapes market report include- Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Berry Plastics Corporation, American Biltrite Inc., Jonson Tapes Limited, Adchem Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Advance Tapes International Limited, Tesa SE, LINTEC Corporation, Scapa Group, Shurtape Technologies, LLC and Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Company Limited.

