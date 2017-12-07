RETTEW, an Engineering News-Record top design firm, this month opened its sixth office in Pennsylvania. Located in State College, Centre County, the office will serve as a regional hub for staff working in RETTEW’s Energy and Environmental Engineering group.

This location will complement RETTEW’s nearby office in Williamsport, Pa. The new office will bring together existing staff for better team synergy as the firm’s engineering group continues to grow. It will allow RETTEW to build stronger client and partner relationships across central and northern Pennsylvania.

Up to eight employees will use the office regularly. The office, in the Penn State Innovation Park at 330 Innovation Boulevard, Suite 104, State College, PA 16803, is the firm’s tenth office location.

“As we strengthen our operations in the Northeast, we’re seeing more and more clients seeking services in renewable energy, water and wastewater engineering, and stormwater management,” said Mark Lauriello, president and CEO. “RETTEW’s new State College office will enable our quality staff to provide their expertise on many environmental engineering projects throughout the region.”

###