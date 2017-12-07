The increasing demand of mobile health (mHealth) technologies and increasing demand of personalized healthcare technologies will also drive the growth of the global medication adherence market. Among the various product offerings, the software-only offering segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The global medication adherence market is growing at a significant rate.

Medication non-adherence is one of the most crucial problems in the healthcare industry, posing a strong financial impact on the global population. For healthcare employers, insurers, and patients, medication non-adherence significantly increases healthcare costs of disease-related complications. For pharmaceutical companies, pharmacy benefit managers, and pharmacies, medication non-adherence significantly grind down the profit due to non-adhering of medications by the patients. The growing interest of pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers on medication adherence poses a greater influence on promoting better healthcare outcomes.

The restraints associated with the growth of the global medication adherence market include privacy and security issues in the EHR and e-prescribing based medication adherence; and inadequate healthcare infrastructure in developing economies.

Some of the key companies operating in the global medication adherence market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qualcomm Incorporated, Proteus Digital Health Inc., AdhereTech Inc., Omnicell, Inc., Adherence Solutions LLC, SMRxT, McKesson Corporation, and DrFirst.