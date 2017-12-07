Isoprene is a common name for the chemical compound 2-methylbuta-1,3-diene. At a room temperature, purified Isoprene is a highly flammable, colorless liquid that can be easily ignited. They are classified based on the purity into polymer grade and chemical grade.

Utilization of high-quality isoprene is overwhelmed by interest for and creation of polyisoprene elastomers, which represented more than 50% of aggregate isoprene utilization in 2016. As per our analysis, some of the prominent market factors and trends identified in the Global Isoprene Market include rapid construction activities, rising demand for tires from the automotive industry, and increasing expenditure on personal care products. Moreover, demand for Isoprene is predicted to witness a significant growth over the assessment period due to surging automotive industry. Furthermore, rapid urbanization coupled with increasing disposable income in emerging economies is predicted to propel the growth of the market during the assessment period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Isoprene Market are The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (the U.S.), SIBUR (Russia), Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Netherlands), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (the Netherlands), ZEON CORPORATION (Japan), Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang Chemical Corporation (China), PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (the U.S.), and Exxon Mobil Corporation (the U.S.).

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4799

Market Segmentation:

The Global Isoprene Market is categorized on the basis of grade, application, and region. On the basis of the grade, the market is bifurcated into polymer grade, and chemical grade. On the basis of the application, the isoprene market is categorized into styrene isoprene styrene, block copolymer, isobutyl isoprene, and polyisoprene. On the basis of the region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Isoprene Market consists of five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period on owing to expanding medical and construction industries. The polyisoprene market is predicted to increase in numerous countries of the Asia Pacific such as China, India, Japan and Indonesia due to increasing urbanization and population.

North American Isoprene Market is predicted to witness a tremendous growth on account of high consumption potential, increasing production capacities, and rising economic growth rate. In North American region, the U.S. & Canada are predicted to be the major contributors to the regional growth of Isoprene Market and are expected to see a significant demand for isoprene during the forecast period 2017-2023. Increasing demand for automobile and medical appliances are the factors driving the market growth. In Europe, the demand for isoprene is predicted to grow in various countries such as Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, France, and Russia on account of increasing expenditure in innovation in automobile, cosmetic products awareness and growing purchasing power of consumers. Moreover, the presence of major automobile manufacturers, specifically, in Germany is expected to give a new impetus to the market growth. In the Middle East, the growing demand from construction and automobile industries are likely to boost the Isoprene Market over the forecast period. Latin American countries such as Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil are also predicted to witness a substantial growth owing to increasing consumer spending on passenger cars as well as involvement of new technologies and inventions in Isoprene.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/isoprene-market-4799

Key Points from Table of Contents:

12. Company Profiles

12.1 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.1.3 Financial Updates

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.2 SIBUR

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.2.3 Financial Updates

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.3.3 Financial Updates

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.4 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.4.3 Financial Updates

12.4.4 Key Developments

12.5 ZEON CORPORATION

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.5.3 Financial Updates

12.5.4 Key Developments

Make an Enquiry before buying @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4799

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com