Post a sensational debut this year, India Intimate Fashion Week (IIFW) has geared up for Season 2.0 to be held early summer next year in 2018 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

IIFW, the first ever Fashion week of its kind in India, dedicated to lingerie and intimate wear has already created a buzz during its first season. Finest intimate wear designers and brands showcased their best of the collections during the first season. Lingerie, loungewear, sleepwear, legwear, lingerie accessories, sportswear, swimwear, beachwear, shape wear and more for both men and women were showcased on the ramp. IIFW Season 2.0 promises to be even bigger and grandeur this time with an objective to provide India with a big platform for the intimate apparel industry – an industry which is amongst the largest in apparel fashion across the globe.

IIFW’s season II will witness Hong Kong based International Jewelry designer Mona Shroff for its inauguration.

On her association with IIFW, Mona Shroff said, “In its opening season only IIFW has gathered immense attention and appreciation from the intimate fashion industry in India & abroad with its ‘Boo the Taboo’ move. I am really glad to be the opening designer for the Season 2.0 of IIFW which has really created a platform and a new hope for the Intimate wear industry in India.”

Niraj Jawanjal, Founder & Ideator, IIFW said, “The success of first season of IIFW has opened many doors of opportunities for brands and designers across the country as well as for the foreign players who were looking forward to exploring such opportunities in India. We are getting immense response and multiple queries for Season 2.0 of IIFW both from Indian, international brands, and designers.”

“This year we are coming up with the prestigious India Intimate Fashion Awards which will rope in veteran industry experts in the jury to honour the stalwarts in the field of intimate, beach and sports lingerie business. While, IIFW season 1 witnessed the participation of eminent brands and designers including Triumph, Mona Shroff, Nidhi Munim, Karishma Jumani to name a few, we are confident that Season 2.0 will be even bigger and better with more designers and brands participating this year,” added Niraj.

Elaborating further Amit Pandey, Media Head and Associate Partner-IIFW said, “It gives me an immense pleasure to announce about the upcoming season which would bring in lot of innovation on the ramp and new initiatives that will place India on the global intimate wear stage. Our social media outreach ‘Boo the Taboo’, ‘The Right Cup’, celebrating ‘India Inner Confidence Day’ on 27th Aug on the International Lingerie Day were a success. We are focused towards launching ‘Black Magik’, India’s first ever high fashion intimate & beach fashion calendar this December. We will run unique social media campaigns focusing at breaking the mindset barrier and facilitating open conversations around the category.”

The registration of brands and designers for IIFW Season 2.0 has already begun. This ultra extravaganza is planned to happen in the early summer of 2018 and it seems that the industry would be keen to get more details and updates about it in the coming days.