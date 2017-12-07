“Increasing popularity of IMFL and wine in the young population and woman is expected to boost the Indian alcohol market”, says RNCOS

In the past few years, the stigma associated with alcohol consumption in India has vanished. The middle class has become open to the concept of moderate, social consumption of alcohol. The popularity of beer, wine and vodka is increasing in the Indian consumers who have primarily been whiskey consumers. The changing consumer behaviour of experimenting with new brands, increasing preference of IMFL and imported liquor is giving rise to a very positive picture for the Indian Alcohol market.

Consumers are inclined towards alcohol with quality ingredients and taste due to increasing disposable income and better standard of living. Other drivers for the market include greater inclination towards imported alcohol and advent of online shopping for alcoholic beverages. As India has huge youth population, the demand of alcohol would remain high in the coming years. The market saw an explosion in Vodka and wine sales in past decade as these were positioned as the alcohol for women. Youth largely prefer beer and the salaried youth are inclined toward whiskey and rum.

However, there exist quite a few restraints in the market such as high taxes, stringent government regulations on manufacturing and selling liquor, and ban on advertisements.

Research Analysis and Highlights

The report provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future prospect for Indian Alcohol Consumption Trend Regional Analysis. The study presents a transparent picture about the current and future market outlook, in terms of type of product, consumption by states, purchase channel, and taxation policies. The report also provides a comprehensive insight about the market dynamics including the drivers, challenges, opportunities, and upcoming trends that would influence the market.

Detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative information about the consumption pattern of the different states of India, the import duties, taxation policies of the important states has also been provided in the report.

Detailed information on the supply chain and distributors has also been included in the report to present a complete picture of the market, to enable the clients to understand the market structure. In brief, the report, “Indian Alcohol Consumption – The Changing Behavior”, covers all the necessary aspects of the Indian Alcohol market, providing an in-depth research and prudent analysis of the market and key segments.

Some of the key highlights of the report include the following:

• Trends such as high demand for expensive liquor, high growth of white spirits, increasing popularity of vodka and wine

• Holistic view of the Indian alcohol market, segmentation in terms of the product type, state wise consumption, and policies and taxes of different states

• Supply chain of alcohol manufacturers and importers

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://rncos.viewpage.co/Indian-Alcohol-Consumption

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Food&Beverages.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.