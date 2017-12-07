The global corrugated boxes market is likely to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period 2017-2022 on account of a slew of global and regional factors. The market is presently valued at nearly US$ 97 Bn and it is likely to grow at 3.6% CAGR to surpass US$ 115 Bn in revenues by the end of 2022. These insights are according to a new research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Corrugated Boxes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” offers valuable insights and guidance on the corrugated boxes market during the assessment period.

According to the report, steady demand from end-use industries such as e-commerce, fresh food & beverage, and electronic equipment will continue to provide growth opportunities to manufacturers in the global corrugated boxes market. Of particular prominence will be the growth in the e-commerce industry, as it accounts for a significant demand for corrugated boxes globally.

To offer readers detailed insights on the global corrugated boxes market, the report offers lucid segment-wise analysis on the basis of material source, end user industry, packaging form, board type, and region. On the basis of material source, the key segments include virgin fiber and recycled fiber. Among these, demand for recycled fiber remains higher and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period as well. By end-use industry, the key segments include food, beverages, tobacco, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, homecare & toiletries, electronic & consumer durables, e-commerce, chemicals & fertilizers, and ‘others’. Steady demand from the food and beverage industry, combined with growing applications in e-commerce are likely to provide new avenues of growth for manufacturers. By packaging form, the key segments include primary packaging and secondary packaging.

By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to remain one of the leading markets for corrugated boxes globally. The region is home to nearly 60% of the world’s population, and many countries in the region are growing at a higher rate than developed countries in Europe and North America. This had led to wide-ranging opportunities in the region, which is helping corrugated boxes manufacturers. The APEJ corrugated boxes market is likely to grow at a higher CAGR than the global average during the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies profiled in the report include KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp., WestRock Co., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Stora Enso Oyj., Huhtamaki Oyj, Pratt Industries Inc., International Paper Co., Sonoco Products Co., DS Smith Plc., and Georgia Pacific LLC.

