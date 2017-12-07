Cinema Los Angeles —Coming soon!

Attention film lovers, do you realize that Cinema Los Angeles Film Festival will take place very soon? It is only a few days until December 9th, 2017 when filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts from near and far will gather in central Los Angeles for this eagerly anticipated annual event.

The main aim of this prestigious Film Festival is to present some of the most exhilarating and thought-provoking new films to discerning audiences. While doing so, the organizers offer invaluable support and encouragement to independent screenwriters and filmmakers from around the world.

The festival encompasses ticketed screenings, professionally facilitated workshops and platforms for support and advice. Independent cinematographers will be able to meet their contemporaries as well as experts in different areas of filmmaking.

There will be different professional sectors at the festival. These will be designed to explore ways of discovering the best options to facilitate ways for low budget films to be shown to the largest possible audiences.

As well as these professional consultation opportunities, the Los Angeles Film Festival offers practical workshops for film students and more experienced enthusiasts in such activities as screenplay writing, directing and digital distribution. Check the website for details of workshops and the registration formalities.

The film screening program at the festival is comprehensive and wide ranging. Independent and creative films from around the world will be shown continuously. The three categories are Feature Films, Documentary Films and Short Films. Contests will be held amongst the work on display, with awards and valuable prizes to be won. These include Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Music and a prize for Excellence in Photography. The panel of judges is comprised of highly respected members of the film industry with skills in writing, directing, acting and marketing.

The Los Angeles Film Festival will take place very soon and if you have not already reserved your tickets it is important to do so quickly to avoid disappointment.

For full details of screenings, ticket sales, workshops and sponsorship opportunities visit the official website: http://cinemalosangeles.com

The venue of the Los Angeles Film Festival is the highly regarded Complex Hollywood which is located at 6476, Santa Monica Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90038. For further information about the venue please visit the Complex website: http://www.complexhollywood.com.

The Los Angeles Film festival is a must for all serious film enthusiasts. There are still tickets available, but hurry as they are sure to sell out very quickly!

In 2018 Los Angeles Film festival will be held in New York as a part of the World Film Fair: https://worldfilmfair.com/screening/cinema-los-angeles

Films will be promoted in different Sectors.

An ‘Investor’s Sector’ will allow potential investors to be given opportunities to assess exciting projects and unique screenplays with a view to helping with the funding. The ‘Marketing Sector’ will be a platform where independent filmmakers can receive valuable advice about the promotion of films to larger audiences, and ways of creating optimum publicity within the confines of a small budget. The ‘Film Distribution Sector’ will aim to assist with the creation of deals with distribution companies to give wider exposure, not only in North America but also in Europe and Asia.

Festival website: http://cinemalosangeles.com/

Submission page: https://worldfilmpresentation.com/Festival/cinema-los-angeles

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FestivalCinemaLA

Theatre: http://www.complexhollywood.com/

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PvPvg5Fxfu8