Killeen, TX/2017: People who are planning to buy a car should consider resorting to easy financing options such as secured auto loans. Keeping the need of people in mind, Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union offers secured auto loans with attractive terms to residents of Killeen.

About Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union:

The union was established in 1957 with an aim to provide financial help to its members. It is a member owned organization that works as a cooperative. The operations of credit union are non-profitable, as it works for the benefit of all its members. Thus, it has always focused on improving the lives of its members through savings and sound credit. The union aims at providing financial assistance to its members whenever they need.

Secured Auto- Loans:

Members can qualify for a secured auto loan against a collateral. Generally the amount of collateral is either equal or greater than the amount of loan.

Benefits Of Taking Secured Loan From Them:

Lower rates of interest

Flexible plans

Easy approval and qualification for loan (generally within 24-48 hours)

Online services available

Easy repayment options

Higher borrowing limits

Customizable options to suit the need and requirement of their members

Minimal paperwork

No hidden costs or fee

Assistance throughout the loan process

Other Services:

Savings Accounts

Payroll Deduction

Direct Deposits

ACH origination

Notary Services

Bill payments

Credit Cards

Checking Accounts

For more information about secured auto loans being provided by Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, visit 3305 E. Elms Road, Killeen, TX 76542. You can also call at (254) 690 – 2274 or log on to their website https://www.gctfcu.net/ to know more.