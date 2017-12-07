MIAMI, FLORIDA—Acordis International Corporation, a South Florida-based company which provides a wide variety of business and technology solutions, has rebranded and will now be recognized in branded content as Acordis Technology & Solutions.

Founded in 2008, Acordis Technology & Solutions has serviced over two thousand clients and has expanded and grown since then. Today, Acordis International is the official IT Solutions Provider for the National Basketball Association’s Miami HEAT and the official Host Partner of the Miami Open. Acordis has also received numerous awards from the South Florida Business Journal and has been the recipient of the CRN Fast Growth 150 and Tech Elite Solutions Provider award for the past two years.

“We are still Acordis International Corporation but have decided to abbreviate the company name. This is a testament of our dedication to be the top provider for IT Solutions Provider in South Florida market place” said Rehan Khan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acordis International Corporation.

About Acordis International Corp.

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit http://www.acordiscorp.com