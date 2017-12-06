Bangalore December 06, 2017: Trio World Academy, Bangalore has been awarded the Global Collaborative Learning Environments award at World Education Summit, Dubai held recently. The award ceremony was organized by Elets Technomedia to list the best of learning institutes, ranging from basic primary and secondary schools to the most specialized centers of higher learning. The winner was chosen based on various parameters such as infrastructure, admission process, recognitions includes awards and accolades, faculty, extra-curricular activities and student development. Several well known personalities from the education industry attended the event. Mr. Naveen K M, MD, Trio World Academy received the award from Shri K.K.Nirala, IAS, Director, Technical Education, Government of Gujarat.

The World Education Summit is an international initiative aimed at transforming education through innovation. Since 2011, World Education Summits have brought together decision makers, influential experts and practitioners from across the world at a common platform, to explore groundbreaking innovations and take concrete steps to make significant improvements to worldwide education. The summit is dedicated to showcase innovation and creative action in education space. Top decision-makers share insights with on-the- ground practitioners and collaborate to rethink education.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naveen K M, Managing Director, Trio World Academy said, “The academy is very proud of this achievement and we congratulate everyone who has won laurels in this prestigious platform. Our academy is putting all its efforts to bring the name of Indian education on global platform. This award gives us further motivation to work harder and achieve more”.