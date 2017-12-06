‘This Crazy Food Festival’ is an annual festival, a family celebration, first of its kind, debuting on 9th and 10th December in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi racecourse. The two-day festival is set to change the recreation offerings in this city. Visitors here will relish on versatile cuisines alongside entertainment for kids, adults, and pets too. Live gigs, 80+ F&B outlets, Food trucks, a long bar, movie-screenings, kid’s zone with Nickelodeon characters walking around, zipling, capoeira a whole bunch of activities for the whole family along with the Spartan Poker Race at Mahalaxmi racecourse.

Genre: Entertainment, Art, Music, Shopping and Food festival

Venue: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Royal Western India Turf Club, Gate Number 8, Near Keshavrao Khade Marg, Mahalaxmi, Western Suburbs, Mumbai (West) Mumbai 400007

Entry: Per Day pass @ 300/- plus 28% GST.

2 day Pass @ 500/- plus 28% GST. Transferable pass – can be handed to a friend ( exclusively on events high)

Tickets on: Eventshigh.com & On-ground

Date: 9th & 10th December 2017Time: 12:00pm – 11:00pm

Contact: +91 9930594368 / +91 8452007338

The lineup itinerary for the weekend is as follows for 9th & 10th December 2017

Saturday, 9th December 2017 Schedule

Dancing Mime Artists

Meet & Greet (Characters like Dora, Ninja Hattori)

The Young Talent Stage(Young artist performing)

Capoeira Display And Workshop

Santa Claus On Ground (Kids Activity)

Creative Imagination (children’s activity)

Flash Mob (Azda Dance Mob)Band Of Jesuits (Soundtrek Stage)

Abuzar Akhtar’s Performance

Motu Patlu Film Show

Subhro Ganguly’s Performance

Jyotika Tangri’s Performance

​​Sunday, 10th December 2017 Schedule

Mime Artists Entertaining

Surprise Characters For Kids

Clow​​n

Stilt Walker

Travelling Magician

Sponge Bob Character Entertaining

Capoeira Display and Spartan Poker Indian 1000 Guineas Race

Santa Claus (Kids Activity)

Tanique Fossa

Stage Artists Colors

Motu Patlu Film Screening & Meet Greet With Cartoon Characters

Live Performance By Manasi Scott