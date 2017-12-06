TE Connectivity (TE) introduces new models of standard timer connectors for improved wire-to-board power connections. TE’s new model can help enhance the accuracy and security of PC board power connections.

Hong Kong, Asia, December 05, 2017 /PressReleasePing/ – TE Connectivity (TE) introduces new models of standard timer connectors for improved wire-to-board power connections. TE’s new model can help enhance the accuracy and security of PC board power connections.

The RAST 5 compliant housings have terminal position assurance (TPA) features molded into the hinged cover to help ensure terminals are fully seated – and stay that way. A proven, robust, crimp-type terminal rated at 16A is used in the housings. Use of these multi-position connectors instead of discrete terminals can help prevent improper connections on the assembly line.

External latches secure housings to the headers, further enhancing connection security. New vertical tab headers with 3, 5 or 7 positions are selectively loaded with 2, 3 or 4 contacts. Housings and headers meet the Glow Wire test (750°C, no flame) and UL 94 V-0 flammability.

As an authorized distributor for TE, Heilind Asia provides TE products and value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 19 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks.

