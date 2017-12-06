Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on the global smoked cheese market, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Overview:

Smoked cheese is a variety of cheese, which is prepared by smoke-curing. Cold-smoking and hot-smoking methods are used for smoke curing. Smoked cheese is of two types: naturally smoked cheese and processed smoked cheese. Smoking of cheese imparts an additional flavor to the product, which makes it different from other cheese types available in the market. Commercially available smoked cheese varieties include smoked cheddar, apple cheddar, smoked mozzarella, rauchkase, and smoked gouda.

Smoked cheese is a type of cheese, which is achieved by the smoke-curing process. A yellowish-brown outer layer is achieved to the end product as a result of curing process owing to a smoky-grilled flavor. Wide product range from bakery and dairy industry, including pizza toppings and others has gained popularity among the consumers.

Rapidly increasing urbanization and high demand for processed convenience products are majorly driving the growth of the smoked cheese market. Moreover, the demand for naturally smoked cheese is increasing in the bakery and dairy industry because of changing consumer preferences for natural products. Furthermore, rising incidences of diseases such as cholesterol, hypertension, and diabetes are expected to hamper the overall smoked cheese market growth. Additionally, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.2% of smoked cheese market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the Smoked Cheese Market

Lioni Latticini, Inc. (U.S.)

Ludlow Food Centre Ltd. (U.K.)

Leprino Foods Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Carr Valley Cheese Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Dewlay Cheesemakers Ltd. (U.K.)

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Gilman Cheese Corporation (U.S.)

Downstream Analysis:

Smoked Cheese is segmented on the basis of source, which includes, naturally smoked cheese and processed smoked cheese. The processed smoked cheese is dominating the market in this segment. The demand for processed smoked cheese is expected to grow substantially owing to smoky-grilled taste and higher shelf life over the forecasted period. However, naturally smoked cheese is experiencing a high demand from consumers and is expected to grow during the forecasted period.

On the basis of product type, the smoked cheese is segmented in smoked mozzarella, soft cheese, smoked cheddar, fresh cheese brie, liquid smoked cheese and others. Among all the product types, the smoked mozzarella is dominating the market because of its high usage in pizza toppings and other bakery products. However, the smoked cheddar cheese is expected to experience a high demand owing to increasing consumption of convenience food in growing countries.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the smoked cheese is segmented such as store-based and non-store based distribution channel. However, store-based distribution channel is dominating the market based on one-stop experience in shopping.

Intended Audience:

Dairy industry

Food processing industry

Bakery

Retailers and wholesaler

E-commerce industry

Traders, importers, and exporters

