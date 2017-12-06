SmartLabs has expanded its free solution trial for operators to include SmartMEDIA. A year ago SmartLabs launched a trial of the latest version of their interactive TV platform SmartTUBE5. More than a hundred companies took part in the trial program, helping to successfully introduce SmartTUBE5 to the market.

As this approach proved so effective, SmartLabs has now extended the trial program to include SmartMEDIA, alongside SmartTUBE5.

The addition of SmartMEDIA adds network-based, pause-live, catch-up and restart TV, as well as PVR functionality and the delivery of content using adaptive bitrate technology, HLS and MPEG-DASH. Therefore, trialing SmartMEDIA, in combination with SmartTUBE5, allows to evaluate a fully functional SmartLabs Multiscreen Interactive TV solution, including the delivery of all types of content to STBs and iOS and Android tablets and phones.

The SmartMEDIA product from SmartLabs is well proven and feature rich. It is deployed today by leading operators: Rostelecom (Russia), Beltelecom (Belarus), PrimeTel (Cyprus), Optima Telekom (Croatia) and Baltcom (Latvia).

With the free trial, everyone can enjoy SmartMEDIA’s rich functionality. The trial is offered for three months and supports a limited number of channels. It includes all the key components needed to package, record and deliver content. Using a preset configuration template, you can quickly deploy the solution and immediately start its evaluation. SmartMEDIA is a software product that may be installed on standard equipment.

To go live with SmartMEDIA, users need no additional third-party software licenses.

Links

Official website: http://smartlabs.tv/en/

Free trial: https://smartlabs.tv/en/smartmedia-trial/