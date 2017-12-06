SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a company that combines Western fashion with Islamic modesty, is excited to promote its new Winter 2017/ 2018 collection

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the West, has recently announced its Winter collection has been released. SHUKR , one of the first Islamic Clothing companies that caters to Muslims in the West, has always separated itself from competitors by offering specific and appropriate seasonal collections.

This new winter collection, along with the marketing campaign, will speak to SHUKR’s entire customer base, as it displays the beauty of Islam in the winter season.

In addition to this Winter collection, SHUKR also provides appropriate Islamic Clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities in different collections throughout the year. These collections include an array of men’s hats, a variety of tops, tunics and cardigans for layering, long dresses, abayas, hijabs, long skirts, and wide leg jeans—which can be difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores. Says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR, “It’s a perfect way to help distinguish ourselves from competition and brand ourselves as a religious Islamic brand with a contemporary, relevant, and sophisticated air.”

“We’re very proud to be an Islamic clothing provider, and it is our hope that our customers will be proud to be dressed Islamically as well” said Sillwood.

As a facebook fan aptly commented on SHUKR’s page “The world would be so beautiful if we all wore SHUKR.”

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s Collections can be viewed online at www.shukronline.com

