SewingSPOT is excited to announce the rebranding of their website to offer high-quality sewing tutorials, DIY guides and pattern designs. Founder Steffi Jonathan is dedicated to bringing informative content to the sewing community in the form of personal experiences with sewing machines and accessories to make it easier for people to learn and expand their knowledge on sewing.

Aside from providing comprehensive reviews on sewing machines such as the Brother PQ1500SL and the JUKI MO644D Serger, SewingSPOT now also includes pattern reviews and design help. Sewing machine recommendations are categorised by its use or task (i.e industrial, serger, embroidery and leather purposes). This is to give readers easy access to the subcategory of sewing that they are interested in. SewingSPOT also reviews sewing tables for dedicated hobbyists with more space to utilise. Readers can also view the best of each brand thanks to the dedicated brand sections.

The reviews are structured in a clean and simple format for readers to digest. Each product review is comprehensive with pictures, recommendations pros and cons and reasons for and against buying each machine. This makes it easy for anyone to understand the reviews at SewingSPOT regardless of if they are an expert hobbyist or an interested beginner. Reviews are concluded with a recap of the features of each machine and also a list of contents that come with it.

For beginners, SewingSPOT has a comprehensive buyer’s guide that is updated on a regular basis. It covers concerns such as budget, needs and also features to consider in the future. The buyer’s guide is simple to follow and remains one of the site’s most popular features due to its informative content. Each buyer’s guide contains a list of suggestions for each type of fabric, and factors such as noise are also taken into consideration.

During an interview with the founder, Steffi Jonathan explains that there is much more to expect from SewingSPOT. There are upcoming plans to expand the content available on SewingSPOT, such as introducing more DIY guides for all skill levels, offering help for pattern designs and also more tutorials that will encourage new readers to start sewing. Readers can also interact with Steffi Jonathan in the comments section of the website. This is where readers can ask questions related to sewing or if they are seeking advice for a sewing machine that suits their needs.

“It’s hard to find a really good resource for men’s DIY clothing design or a really detailed guide for beginners on how to easily accomplish any design. Although the sewing machine itself is essential, you also need to learn about the accessories and how to use them for pattern designs, and that’s what we hope to provide for our readers.” Steffi Jonathan, Founder of SewingSPOT

“Thank you so much for the helpful advice, Jonathan!” Christina, SewingSPOT Reader

“Wow, these machines are so high tech. I wasn’t expecting that! I’m a novice sewer, making bags and blankets. I’m not sure if I would need something so high powered as these, but it definitely gave me an idea of what to look for. Thanks for the info.” Stephanie S, SewingSPOT Reader

For more information, please use the following contact information to reach SewingSPOT.

Contact:

Steffi Jonathan

Company: SewingSPOT

Address: EU Office, Pipepenturmweg 41, NRW; Paderborn, Germany

Phone: 015255650997

Email: info@bestsewingmachinereviewspot.com

Website: http://bestsewingmachinereviewspot.com/