Dallas, TX, December 06, 2017 — Thanks to an exciting new partnership with celebrity esthetician Joanna Czech, Savvy Sleepers has released a limited edition pure silk eye mask just in time for the holidays. “The Joanna Czech X Savvy Sleepers 100% Pure Silk Eye Mask soothes and protects sensitive skin and lashes while you sleep, like a nightly spa treatment for your eyes.”
The Joanna Czech X Savvy Sleepers 100% Pure Silk Eye Mask is made from the highest quality 22-momme top grade pure silk fibres, resulting in an unbelievably soft and smooth finished product. The unique design, including a silk-wrapped elastic band, is a collaboration with Czech, whose skincare clients include Anna Wintour, Christy Turlington Burns, Liam Neeson, Uma Thurman and Cate Blanchett.
“Beautiful skin requires a long-term approach, and you have to treat it well with everything you do,” Czech notes, “Treating your skin to the luxury of an eye mask when you go to sleep is a great way to protect and preserve your skin. It can also help seal in the restorative products in your nighttime skincare regimen.”
All Savvy Sleepers products are specially designed to protect hair and skin. The all-over silk design of this new eye mask, including the band, prevents breakage and soothes skin. In addition to protecting hair and skin, the 100% Pure Silk Eye Mask is perfect for protecting eyelash extensions. Pure silk in a dark charcoal shade ensures restful and restorative sleep. “Joanna Czech is a world-renowned skincare expert, so we were thrilled about the idea of collaborating on a product with her and sharing that top-tier expertise with everyone,” said Dale Janée, founder and CEO of Savvy Sleepers.“ We ended up beauty product that helps us sleep better and protect the delicate skin around our eyes. It’s a win-win.”
The Joanna Czech X Savvy Sleepers 100% Pure Silk Eye Mask is available online now at www.SAVVYSLEEPERS.com and www.JoannaCzech.com as well as the flagship location in Dallas for $45.00.
With over 30 years of experience, beginning in Poland, and built in NY, Joanna Czech has earned a reputation as one of the top estheticians in the world. Joanna believes that the key to the most beautiful skin is a long term approach that incorporates a seasonal regimen, relaxation, comfort, and diet rather than short term quick fixes. Her clients include Anna Wintour, Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Kyra Sedgwick, Uma Thurman, Liam Neeson and Sting. Her work has appeared on the covers of Vogue, British Vogue, AnOther Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, and Hollywood Life as well advertising campaigns for Dior, Givenchy, SKII, and Maybelline.
The Savvy brand was founded in San Francisco, CA in 2012 by international beauty blogger and stylist Dale Janée, and has recently relocated along with her family to Dallas, TX. “Savvy represents the luxury and style we all deserve, and our mission at Savvy Sleepers is to help you wake up refreshed, by turning your pillow into a nightly spa treatment for smoother skin and healthy, shiny hair.”
Savvy Sleepers are sold in select hair salons and spas nationwide, and available via priority shipping at savvysleepers.com. All Savvy Sleepers are packed in a luxurious gift box complete with a card of authenticity, easy care instructions and pillow mints. Connect with Savvy Sleepers on social media@SavvySleepers.
