DiMora Vicci 6.2 Slated For Display at Desert Event Fundraiser

Palm Springs, CA, December 05, 2017 /PressReleasePing/ – DiMora Motorcar will display a limited-edition DiMora Vicci 6.2 Emperor Convertible on December 9, 2017 at the American Car Show event held at the Bermuda Dunes Airport.

“This unique event benefits military veterans and low-income seniors,” said Sir Alfred J. DiMora, founder of DiMora Motorcar. “My company is thrilled to help spread the word about the American Outreach Foundation while displaying our handcrafted automobile built right here in the Coachella Valley.”

The distinctive rolling art on wheels is the result of a unique collaboration between Palm Springs resident and automotive designer Sir Alfred J. DiMora and equally influential Totemic Energy Artist Zen Master Lee Sun-Don of Taiwan.

Upon purchase of each DiMora Vicci 6.2 Emperor Convertible ($1,200,000 for the 430-hp model or $1,260,000 for the supercharged 565-hp version), the buyer also receives the original one-of-a-kind painting by Zen Master Lee that is replicated onto the automobile. Each large-scale painting in the Great Treasure Gate series pays artistic homage to rare door knockers created during the Qing Dynasty by incorporating an actual Qing Dynasty doorknocker into the canvas painting. From that, the skilled artisans at DiMora Motorcar invest no less than 700 man-hours to reproduce the artwork onto the hood and side panels of the car, right down to hand laying 24-karat gold leaf as a final step.

Automobiles and art have been excellent investments throughout the collectors’ financial world and without exception the DiMora Vicci 6.2 has attracted both collector communities.

DiMora has been involved with many avenues in the automotive business for over 40 years, including as the successful owner of Clenet Coachworks, one of the many brands under the DiMora Enterprises umbrella of companies. The Clenet was named the “American Rolls-Royce” by Fortune magazine, so there’s no doubt that his equally stunning DiMora Vicci 6.2 commands the same level of respect.

“We have been very selective with every aspect of building the DiMora Vicci 6.2, so when it came time to choose the first artist series collaboration, not just any artist would do,” shared DiMora.

Zen Master Lee Sun-Don’s popularity worldwide continues to make him a highly sought-after artist. His artwork is currently showing in galleries around the world, including Beverly Hills, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Taipei.

In an industry where quality and performance matter, the sporty and artistically stimulating DiMora Vicci 6.2 Emperor Series spares no expense with its distinctive hand-built craftsmanship and DiMora Motorcar’s lightweight carbon DFD technology. The limited-edition Vicci 6.2 combines 1930s Art Deco style with 21st Century technology. Each limited-edition production rolling art has aesthetically pleasing features that showcase the DiMora brand’s originality, where creativity sees no limits and offers up a driving experience that is unmatched.

The free event is scheduled to take place from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Bermuda Dunes Airport, 79880 Avenue 42, Bermuda Dunes, California. Classic and exotic cars, motorcycles, and aircraft will be on display for spectators to view, along with live music and vendors. Mr. DiMora is scheduled to be on hand during the event to answer questions about the Vicci.

“Our event is a fundraiser that keeps its focus on veterans and low-income seniors of our local community,” said Oscar Llort, President and Founder of American Outreach Foundation. “We are thrilled to have DiMora Motorcar help spread the word about what we do and display the DiMora Vicci 6.2 during the event.”

The 2,820-pound car has: gold and gold leaf strategically placed throughout the automobile; a 6.2 liter aluminum engine; a Bosch Hydro-Boost Power Booster; state-of-the-art electronics; wire wheels; racing suspension; an aluminum drive shaft; Italian leather; and English Wilton Wool carpet to add to the luxury ambiance. Accompanying the 430-hp engine is an aluminum 4-speed or 6-speed transmission, along with a posi rear end.

About DiMora Motorcar

Based in Palm Springs, California, DiMora Motorcar excels in providing distinctive, limited-edition transportation solutions. The DiMora Neoclassics series of luxury automobiles includes the Vicci 6.2, now in production. Sir Alfred J. DiMora co-founded the Sceptre Motorcar Company, whose Sceptre 6.6S received Best-of-Show honors at the Los Angeles Auto Expo 78. DiMora also founded the new Clenet Coachworks, Inc. in the 1980s to continue designing and building the Clenet series of automobiles. When President Reagan declared 1986 the Centennial Year of the Gasoline-Powered Automobile, DiMora’s Clenet was selected as the Official Centennial Car, resulting in honors for DiMora and the Clenet at the Automobile Hall of Fame in Michigan. Please visit www.DiMoraMotorcar.com.

About the American Car Show

The American Car Show is an annual fundraiser benefiting the American Outreach Foundation. The American Car Show combines classic cars, motorcycles, and aircraft.

American Outreach Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to enhancing the freedom of mobility of those confined to the use of electric wheelchairs and scooters. The organization donates electric wheelchairs to veterans and low-income seniors, exclusively in the Coachella Valley. For more information about the organization, or for information on registering your classic car for the event, please visit www.americancarshow.com.

