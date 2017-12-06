A UK independent lingerie supplier in Cornwall has won a major business award in their first year on the market. Katys Boutique was voted ‘Best Bridal Heros’ as a wedding lingerie supplier. The company is also now ranked as one of the top 15 suppliers of lingerie in the UK.

Named one of the ‘Best of the Best Bridal Heros 2017’, Katys Boutique has been recognised as the ultimate shop for soon to be brides looking for sexy and stylish lingerie. The award also noted that the shop provides garments that are comfortable and ensure a bride feels fabulous on one of the most important days of their life.

Run by Gohen, one of Britain’s most popular hen party organisers, the ‘Best of the Best Bridal Heros award’ recognises and names the companies in the UK providing the greatest options for soon to be brides planning their wedding. This includes the best makeup artists, wedding blogs and entertainers. Katys Boutique are delighted to be named as one of the greatest suppliers of accessories for their gorgeous collection of wedding lingerie, with styles to stun.

The ‘Best Bridal Hero’s Award’ is run annually and provides a fantastic resource for brides looking for suppliers of accessories, items and the companies they need for the perfect wedding.

Aside from being recognised as brilliant for bridal lingerie, the shop offers a wide range of different types and styles of underwear including hosiery, nightwear, bedroom wear with a distinct look and style to each of their products.

Katys Boutique was founded just 12 months ago by owner, Samantha Miles, but has quickly been embraced by over twelve thousand customers and counting. The company mainly focuses on supplying gorgeous European brands of lingerie including popular labels like Roza and Beauty Night.

The business has built its reputation by providing beautiful lingerie to UK customers from some of the best designers in the world. With more than five thousand lines of beautiful, sexy lingerie and rapid deliveries available, the business puts their customers first with every order.

As well as being available online, customers can stop by their shop in Truro and browse through their wide selection of beautiful lingerie available there. With an excellent team, customers will always find someone there to help them pick out the perfect lingerie for their wedding, as a gift or even for another special occasion.

Katys Boutique hopes that their new achievement will encourage eager soon to be brides and newly engaged women to use their store and find the perfect lingerie to make sure they feel sexy and look stunning on the outside of the wedding dress and underneath it.

More information about Katys Boutique and their fall lineup of beautiful, sexy, stylish lingerie can be found on their website. Alternatively, the owner of the startup company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.

Contact:

Samantha Miles

Company: Katys Boutique

Address: 16a Walsingham Place, Truro, Cornwall, UK, TR1 1ST

Phone: +44 1872 241986

Email: samantha.miles@katysboutique.co.uk

Website: https://www.katysboutique.co.uk/