According to a new report Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market, published by KBV research, the Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 15% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Network Traffic Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.9 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Bandwidth Monitoring Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Application Monitoring Market.

The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The Service Providers market holds the largest market share in Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 13.4 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would attain market size of $166.4 million by 2023.

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/network-traffic-analyzer-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, NETSCOUT Systems, Inc., SolarWinds, Inc., Ipswitch, ManageEngine, A Division of Zoho Corporation, Plixer and Kentik.

Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Solution

Network Traffic

Bandwidth Monitoring

Application Monitoring

Network Capacity Planning

Network Security

Other

Services

Professional

Managed

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Service Providers

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

BFSI

Data Centers

Others

By Geography

North America Network Traffic Analyzer Market size

US Network Traffic Analyzer Market size

Canada Network Traffic Analyzer Market size

Mexico Network Traffic Analyzer Market size

Rest of North America Network Traffic Analyzer Market size

Europe Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Germany Network Traffic Analyzer Market

UK Network Traffic Analyzer Market

France Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Russia Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Spain Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Italy Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Rest of Europe Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Asia Pacific Network Traffic Analyzer Market

China Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Japan Network Traffic Analyzer Market

India Network Traffic Analyzer Market

South Korea Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Singapore Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Malaysia Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Network Traffic Analyzer Market

LAMEA Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Brazil Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Argentina Network Traffic Analyzer Market

UAE Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Saudi Arabia Network Traffic Analyzer Market

South Africa Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Nigeria Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Rest of LAMEA Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Companies Profiled

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CA Technologies

Nokia Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

SolarWinds, Inc.

Ipswitch

ManageEngine, A Division of Zoho Corporation

Plixer

Kentik

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Europe Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Asia Pacific Network Traffic Analyzer Market

LAMEA Network Traffic Analyzer Market