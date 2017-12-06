IT operations analytics (ITOA) software analyze the data generated from IT operations and turn them into relevant information and insights so as to act accordingly. These analytics software utilize cognitive computing capabilities for learning the IT systems behavior over the time and provide quick warnings on any abnormal behavior. The modern digital business suffuses technology in every step of any enterprise’s value chain. This unparalleled use of technology generates challenges for IT Infrastructure, as it becomes difficult to collect as well as organize the excessive data generated by the latest digital business systems. ITOA helps in delivering the right information to the operation management teams at right time. It also allows them to enhance their efforts, reduce the problems solving time, quick identification of issues and optimize system as well as application performance in order to meet business needs.

There are various applications of ITOA systems used by IT operations teams which include root cause analysis, active service performance and availability control, problem assignment, service impact analysis, real time application behavior learning, and dynamically baselines threshold. Under the root cause analysis applications, the models or structures of IT infrastructure or application stack are monitored by the ITOA systems, which helps the users to locate the unknown root causes of overall system behavior. Similarly, in active service performance and availability control, the ITOA systems can predict upcoming system conditions and the impact of those conditions on the performance. ITOA systems can also determine a problem’s solution, and the results of implications to the appropriate individuals in the enterprise for problem resolution. The ITOA market can be segmented on the basis of types which include unstructured text indexing and inference search (UTISI), log analysis, multidimensional database search and analysis (MDSA), topological analysis (TA), ) statistical pattern discovery and recognition (SPDR) and complex operations event processing (COEP).

The increasing growth of IT data has swelled the demand for analytical solutions to be deployed on IT operations so as to generate benefits. The evolution of big data analytics technology has also attributed significantly toward the ITOA market growth. Today, organizations are facing challenges in solving IT associated problems, which has resulted into high IT data losses. Therefore, organizations have started adopting the advanced ITOA solutions for improving the application performance, quick network identification, and reducing security threats and increasing infrastructural management, further contributing to the market growth. In September 2015, Splunk Inc. launched analytics service for IT operations so as to enhance its machine learning tools. The company’s IT service intelligence tool provides visualization as well as analytics for tracking the technology infrastructure. Asia Pacific is in the significant growth phase in the global ITOA market as there is an increasing demand for advanced analytical solutions across all IT operations as well as growing data centers numbers in this region. According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index estimates, Asia Pacific would be the fastest growing region in terms of data center workloads during the coming years.

The major participants in the ITOA software market include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Company, Splunk, Inc., SAP SE, Evolven Software, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., ExtraHop Networks, Inc., AccelOps, Inc., Nexthink, Bay Dynamics, Sumo Logic and AppDynamics, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.

